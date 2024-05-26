Cyclonic storm Remal over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

Find the latest updates from coastal districts and Met office below-

11.19am, May 26

Cyclone Remal to make landfall at evening

A meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department said Cyclone Remal may make landfall at evening today.

BMD meteorologist Abul Kalam Mallik said, "We estimate that its speed may be 110 to 120 kmph when it reaches land. Maximum speed may hit 130 kmph."

Read more

9:52 am, May 26

Great danger signal number 10 for Mongla, Payra

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked to hoist great danger signal no 10 for Mongla and Payra ports as cyclonic storm Remal over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm.

Read more

Photo: Monir Uddin Anik/Star

9:39 am, May 26

359 shelters ready in Bagerhat to combat Cyclone Remal

Panic has gripped the residents of the coastal areas of Bagerhat as Cyclone "Remal" in the Bay of Bengal continues to approach the coast.

During an emergency meeting last night, Bagerhat District Commissioner Md Khalid Hossain said that the district has prepared 3,505 volunteers, 88 medical teams, and 359 shelters to tackle the cyclone.

Read more

Photo: Monir Uddin Anik/Star

8.16am, May 26

Biman suspends all Cox's Bazar-bound flights today

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to Cox's Bazar for today due to Cyclonic storm Remal.

Besides, flights of BG395 and BG391 to Kolkata will remain suspended today and tomorrow, respectively, said Bosra Islam, general manager of the Public Relations Wing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Read more

Photo: Monir Uddin Anik/Star

What do signals 1-11 mean for ports during storms?

With the impending Cyclone Remal approaching, let's have a look at what each of the signal means > HERE

12am, May 26

Cyclone Remal: Storm surges feared in 15 dists

The deep depression over the Bay turned into Cyclone Remal last night, the Dhaka Met office said.

It asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger signal No 7 and Cox's Bazar and Chattogram sea ports danger signal No 6.

Read more