3 flights diverted from Ctg airport for rough weather

Three flights were diverted from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram this morning due to high speed of wind and heavy rain caused by Cyclone Remal.

Flight operations at the airport remained suspended for 17 hours since yesterday afternoon due to the cyclonic storm.

"We have opened our airport since 5:00am today for normal flight operations and as per schedule three flights have landed at the airport," Group Capt Taslim Ahmed, director of Shah Amanat International Airport told The Daily Star around 10:00am.

Three other flights were diverted due to high winds and rain, he added.

However, Taslim Ahmed did not mention where the flights were diverted to.