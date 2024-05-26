Cyclone Remal: Storm surges feared in 15 dists

May strike today

The deep depression over the Bay turned into Cyclone Remal last night, the Dhaka Met office said.

It asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger signal No 7 and Cox's Bazar and Chattogram sea ports danger signal No 6.

The maximum sustained wind speed within the 54km of Cyclone Remal's eye was 62kmph and it could increase up to 88kmph, said Met officials.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman yesterday said Remal was expected to make landfall in the coastal districts between Satkhira and Cox's Bazar by this evening.

The coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Jhalakhati, Barguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by storm surges of 3-5 feet above the normal astronomical tide.

Abul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist at Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said the cyclone will head towards the coast at a speed of 12 to 15kmph.

"If it gathers strength, it may gain speed," he added.

However, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Remal may have wind speeds of up to 120kmph.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat, State Minister Mohibur yesterday said nearly 4,000 shelter centres have been readied in the coastal districts with adequate amount of dry food.

"We have 80,000 volunteers ready to tackle the situation and all necessary preparations have been made," he added.

The state minister also warned of heavy rain and landslides in the hilly areas.

Yesterday, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) suspended operations of all launches from the Dhaka River Port.

In a notice, the BIWTA said operation of all launches will remain halted from 10:00pm yesterday until further notice to ensure safety.