Deep depression likely to intensify by this afternoon

'Remal' will turn into severe cyclone, start crossing coast tomorrow night, meteorologists say

The deep depression over east-central bay and west-central Bay is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by this afternoon, said meteorologists.

They believe that the storm could turn into a severe cyclone tomorrow by gathering strength before landfall, meteorologists told The Daily Star this morning.

Meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorology Department Monwar Hossain said the deep depression was located close to the Payra seaport at 9:00am.

The deep depression was located 490 km south of Payra seaport, he said, adding that it is moving towards the coast at a speed of 8 to 10 kilometres per hour.

If it turns into a cyclone, it will be named "Remal" as proposed by Oman. It means "sand" in Arabic.

Meteorologists said there was a possibility of turning the deep depression into a cyclone this morning. However, sometimes the condition of "deep depression" in the sea is prolonged. That's what happened in this case as well. It is feared that the deep depression will turn into a cyclone by afternoon.

So far, it seems that "Remal" will be heading towards Khepupara-Sundarbans and West Bengal, they said.

It is expected that the storm will start crossing the coast between tomorrow evening and night.

The highest temperature in the country was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga yesterday. According to the forecast, the temperature may fall by one to two degrees Celsius tonight and by two to four degrees Celsius tomorrow.

Some clouds have already started to appear. Under its influence, there is a possibility of rain in the coastal areas.

Meteorologists believe that the trend of rain may increase in Dhaka from tomorrow night.