Of damaged dams and sleepless nights

Displacement fear looms over thousands living in 5 unions of Khulna’s Koyra

Breached embankments, homes under water and submerged croplands, this is a regular scene in five unions of Koyra upazila, Khulna, every monsoon.

This year is no different. An unsettling stillness hung heavy in the air as more properties were dangerously close to getting devoured by relentless tides.

Despite this being a perennial issue, the embankments in coastal areas continue to have fault lines.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

The situation became particularly worse this year after cyclone Remal battered most of the embankments in this area, just before monsoon.

Forced displacement due to climate change is not new to around 1,93,931 people of Koyra upazila. But that doesn't mean one gets used to the pain of seeing their belongings disappearing into the river, year after year.

Locals alleged that the embankments were in a state of despair even before the cyclone made landfall.

Sabita Sana, a local living beside the Shakbaria river embankment, echoed the collective anxiety. "This year, we are passing days in fear as water has already invaded the village. There are breaches in many points in the embankment," she added.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Around 2,000 villagers in the area share a similar fate.

In Dakkhin Bedkashi Union, the situation is particularly dire. Erosion has brought the Shakbaria river embankment in Katkata to the brink of collapse.

Local residents, public representatives, and WDB officials said about 12km of embankments along Ghatakhali, Harinkhola, Madinabad Launchghat, Mathbaria, Hogla, Gazipara, Golkhali, Hajatkhali, Jorshing, and Maheshpur areas are in an unsafe condition.

Additionally, eight sluice gates in the Kapotaksha and Shakbaria rivers are out of order, with the sluice gate of the Shakbaria river near Nayani and Sutia Bazar almost broken.

Santosh Sardar, a resident of Gunari village in Dacope upazila of Khulna, said, "Recently, at least 10 places of polder number 32 have been breached."

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Polder is a piece of low-lying land reclaimed from the sea or a river and protected by dykes.

"We were forced to live on the embankment for two years after Aila hit, as our land was underwater and saline water destroyed all kinds of trees and agricultural land. We have not yet recovered all our losses," he said.

"We have survived Remal, but we are now worried about the Dhaki river erosion," he added.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Sattajit Sardar, a resident of the same village, said within the last five months many sections of the newly constructed embankments in Kamarkhola, Jaliakhali, Kalabgi, and Sutarkhali have partially broken down, leaving vast areas at risk of flooding.

According to BWDB, approximately 73km of embankment out of the 2,006km in the Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira districts are in a dilapidated condition.

Abdur Rahman, executive engineer of BWDB in Khulna Division-1, said 10.5km of the 365.24km of a dam in his zone are in a vulnerable condition.

Additionally, 12km of 630km flood protection embankment in Koyra, Dacope, Paikgachha, and Batiaghata upazilas are at risk of collapse, confirmed sources within BWDB, Khulna Division-2.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Gouranga Nandy, researcher and chairman of Center for Environment and Participatory Research, said the embankments are often built in an unplanned way, and sometimes using substandard materials.

Bidyut Kumar Saha, additional chief engineer of the South Western Region of BWDB, said a new megaproject is underway to build stronger embankments and reduce risks for communities in Khulna and Satkhira.