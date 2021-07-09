Battle rages for provincial capital
This day in history
1900 - Commonwealth of Australia founded.
Battle rages for provincial capital
Plumes of smoke billowed over an Afghan provincial capital yesterday as fighting raged between the Taliban and government forces for a second straight day.
‘Victory for rule of law’
Jacob Zuma yesterday began a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, becoming post-apartheid South Africa’s first president to be jailed after a drama that campaigners said ended in a victory for...
Giuliani’s law license in Washington suspended
A US appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington, DC.
Malaysian party withdraws support for embattled PM
The biggest party in Malaysia’s ruling coalition, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), yesterday said it was withdrawing support for the embattled prime minister and urged him to step...
Cops kill 4 ‘mercenaries’
Haitian police killed four “mercenaries” they said were behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Wednesday and took two more into custody, as the impoverished and crisis-hit Caribbean...
Rockets fired at US embassy in Iraq
Three rockets were fired at the US embassy in Iraq early yesterday, the Iraqi army said, at the end of a day marked by rocket and drone attacks on bases hosting American forces in Iraq and Syria.
Trump sues tech giants
Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, and Alphabet Inc’s Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence...
Better weather warnings can save 23,000 lives: UN
An estimated 23,000 lives a year could be saved through improving weather forecasts, early warning systems and climate information, the United Nations said yesterday.