World

World

This day in history

1900 - Commonwealth of Australia founded.

Middle East

Battle rages for provincial capital

Plumes of smoke billowed over an Afghan provincial capital yesterday as fighting raged between the Taliban and government forces for a second straight day. 

Africa & rest of the world

'Victory for rule of law'

USA

Giuliani's law license in Washington suspended

Asia

Malaysian party withdraws support for embattled PM

World

Cops kill 4 'mercenaries'

Haitian police killed four “mercenaries” they said were behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Wednesday and took two more into custody, as the impoverished and crisis-hit Caribbean...

USA

Rockets fired at US embassy in Iraq

Three rockets were fired at the US embassy in Iraq early yesterday, the Iraqi army said, at the end of a day marked by rocket and drone attacks on bases hosting American forces in Iraq and Syria. 

USA

Trump sues tech giants

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday filed lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, and Alphabet Inc’s Google, as well as their chief executives, alleging they unlawfully silence...

Europe

Better weather warnings can save 23,000 lives: UN

USA

Biden says it's up to Afghans to run their country as US leaves

Europe

World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

