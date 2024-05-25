Depression in Bay has intensified into deep depression

The depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay has moved slightly north-northeastwards and intensified into a deep depression.

It was centered at 6:00am today about 635 km southwest of Chattogram port, 570 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 605 km south of Mongla port and 565 km south of Payra port.

It is likely to intensify further and move northeastwards.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 km/h rising to 60 km/h in gusts or squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no 1.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.