Cumilla rape: When will we wake up?

woman raped in Cumilla

The recent rape of a woman in Cumilla's Muradnagar has shocked the entire country. More than just a crime, it is an assault on human dignity. Others even filmed the victim and shared it online. This has triggered outrage and pain.

Police have arrested the main accused, Fazor Ali, along with others. But that is only after a case was lodged. By then the locals had apprehended the man, beaten him up and taken him to a hospital for treatment.

The prime accused managed to flee from there. Many are asking, where was the police while all this was happening? It's hard to believe the local police station was unaware of the incident. Why did they wait until a case was filed?

Some even wonder whether it was the viral video that had actually spurred the police into action. This incident shows a serious deficiency in our law-enforcing system.

Sadly, this is not a new story in Bangladesh. Crimes against women happen often, and justice is very slow.

Many victims fear speaking out—some feel ashamed, while others are openly shamed. Even worse, many offenders remain unpunished. But this time, people are angry. They want answers. They want justice. And they want it now. The interim government must take this case seriously.

It will be a test of their commitment to the safety of citizens—especially women. It will not be enough to simply put the rapists behind bars. There must be a strong and exemplary action against those who filmed the victim and spread it online. 

Violence against women has become frequent while the perpetrators act with impunity. We have even seen them being received with much fanfare and garlands like they were heroes. This story must end with swift and unforgiving justice.

