21-yr-old raped in Cumilla, a 6th grader in Mymensingh

A 21-year-old woman was raped at knifepoint in Cumilla on Thursday, while two men were sent to jail yesterday for the rape of a child in Mymensingh.

In another incident, a madrasa director was arrested in Noakhali for attempting to rape a child.

In Cumilla, the survivor, a mother of two, had gone to visit her father's house around two weeks ago.

A neighbour, Md Fazor Ali, 36, known for stalking her during her visits, entered the house on Thursday night when other family members were out attending a fair. He raped her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident, according to the case statement filed by the survivor the next day.

She added that locals rushed to the scene when she began screaming and they beat up Fazor, but he still managed to escape.

Jahidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Muradnagar Police Station, said efforts were underway to arrest the accused.

A video of the survivor was also recorded and later circulated online.

A relative corroborated the details to The Daily Star.

The woman underwent medical tests at Cumilla Medical College Hospital yesterday, the OC said. Hospital Director Dr Masud Parvez confirmed that tests were done but declined to share the results.

Meanwhile in Mymensingh, two men were sent to jail yesterday for raping a sixth grader.

The accused, Md Humayun, 30, and Md Kawsar Miah, 24, dragged the 13-year-old girl away on her way to school on Wednesday morning. They took her to a shop approximately 30 kilometres from her home, raped her, and threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident, according to law enforcers.

The girl informed her family after returning home. When the news spread, local influentials initially attempted to settle the matter through social arbitration.

The child's father later filed a complaint with Ishwarganj Police Station. Police arrested Humayun on Friday night, while Rab detained Kawsar on Saturday evening.

Md Obaidur Rahman, OC of Ishwarganj Police Station, said both men were produced before a court yesterday, which sent them to jail. The child was sent to hospital for medical tests.

In Noakhali, madrasa director Shakhawat Ullah, 38, was arrested for the attempted rape of a sixth grader in the female dormitory of the institution.

According to the case statement, he attempted to rape the girl early Friday while she was sleeping. His wife, who was in another room, woke up and began screaming, forcing him to halt the assault. In the morning, locals caught Shakhawat, beat him, and handed him over to police.

The child's mother filed a case yesterday, after which he was shown arrested, said Mohammad Firoz Uddin, OC of Chatkhil Police Station.

(Our correspondents from Cumilla, Mymensingh, and Noakhali contributed to this report.)