Most Viewed

Strike by NBR officials continues for second day amid disruption in overseas trade activities

Photo: Palash Khan

Officials and employees of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) today continued their indefinite shutdown for the second consecutive day, disrupting export and import activities and hampering revenue collection.

Following four days of a pen-down strike, the protest escalated on Saturday as officials enforced a complete shutdown of services to taxpayers, demanding the removal of the NBR chairman and an end to what they term "vengeful transfers."

Shutdown is another economic peril

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

Only international passenger services have been exempted from the ongoing work stoppage.

Organised under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council, the protest began around 9:30 am with the participation of a large number of NBR officials from across the country.

NBR strike: Trade thru ports halts on day 1

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

A significant deployment of law enforcement personnel, including the police, Rapid Action Battalion (Rab), and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), was seen both inside and outside the NBR headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Protesters claimed that access to and from the building had been restricted. Many were seen demonstrating at the main gates of the NBR premises.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

A group of officials is currently sitting in front of the main entrance of the NBR headquarters, chanting slogans demanding the removal of NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan.

