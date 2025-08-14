‘Use firearms in self-defence’

Orders CMP chief after Monday’s attack on cop

After a police officer was attacked during a raid in the port city, Chattogram police chief Hasib Aziz told officers to be ready to use arms for self-defence.

In a wireless message on Tuesday night to all Chattogram Metropolitan Police personnel, he said police may open fire immediately to protect themselves during patrols or operations if anyone brandishes a weapon.

The attack on the police officer occurred on Monday night when Awami League activists staged a flash procession in the Saltgola area under Bandar Police Station.

Acting on information, a three-member police team led by Sub-inspector (SI) Abu Sayeed Rana went to the scene. While searching a house where AL activists were reportedly hiding, SI Rana was attacked with a sharp weapon. He was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with head injuries.

Following the attack, 18 people were arrested and sharp weapons were seized in a joint police–army operation.

Md Amirul Islam, deputy commissioner of CMP's Bandar Zone, told The Daily Star that a CT scan on the injured officer showed there is no brain injury, but doctors kept him under observation because the wound is close to the bone.

Police officials said they became hesitant to carry firearms after the July uprising. Many were targeted in deadly violence amid public anger over the law enforcers' brutal response to the protests that toppled the AL government.

After the attack during the raid, Commissioner Hasib Aziz ordered CMP officers to carry firearms as authorised before August 5, 2024, a move confirmed by at least five officers across various police stations.

In his wireless directive, Hasib Aziz said no patrol, mobile, DB, or check-post teams will go out without firearms and live ammunition because "rubber bullets alone are not working".

Police sources said the two constables accompanying SI Rana were carrying shotguns but did not fire.

The commissioner's order has drawn mixed reactions. At least five officers, speaking anonymously, said many remain traumatised.

"In raids, there is always the risk of being attacked by mobs or groups. Even with the order to carry firearms, operational decisions depend heavily on the ground situation," one officer said.

"No one wants unintended deaths. Moreover, if we open fire, the shooter often faces lengthy legal inquiries afterward," he added.

When contacted, CMP Commissioner Hasib Aziz said, "Sections 96 to 106 of the Penal Code specify what police can do in self-defence. This was exactly such a situation. They could have severed my officer's head from his body. Allah saved him. My force will do whatever is necessary in self-defence under the Penal Code. No one will just sit and wait to be attacked."

He added, "The two constables with the injured officer just stood there watching. They could have been attacked as well. I have ordered departmental action against them for not opening fire at that time."