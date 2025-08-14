Sada Pathor stripped bare

Sylhet’s iconic white-stone landmark falls victim to rampant looting

Once a shimmering landscape of white stone beds -- Bholaganj Sada Pathor, a popular tourist spot in Sylhet’s Companiganj upazila -- now lies stripped and desolate. PHOTO:SHEIKH NASIR/STAR

Bholaganj's Sada Pathor, a broad, shallow stretch of the Dholai River where smooth white stones once lay against the backdrop of Meghalaya's hills, has long been one of Sylhet's top tourist attractions.

Now, after months of rampant extraction and looting, the area resembles a ravaged quarry -- scarred with pits and mud, with its iconic boulders almost gone.

Environmental groups estimate the plunder is worth hundreds of crores of taka, though there is no official valuation.

"This is no random incident. The stones have been and are being extracted through organised looting, carried out on a massive scale and backed by politically influential figures," said Advocate Shah Shaheda Akhter, divisional coordinator of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA).

Abdul Karim Kim, member secretary of Dhoritri Rokhhay Amra (DHORA), said illegal extraction in Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas surged after the Awami League government's ouster in August last year.

"Over the past year, as the interim government and local administration failed to safeguard natural stone reserves, looters have expanded operations from quarries and hillocks into legally protected zones, including the ropeway and Sada Pathor tourist areas," he said.

The Zero Point area of Jaflong in Gowainghat is also reportedly near collapse, with residents saying looting intensifies at night.

Videos from locals show hundreds of small "Barki" boats ferrying labourers, who wade into the riverbed with spades to pile stones. Excavators have also been deployed to dig deep pits, reaching stone layers beneath the riverbed.

"Whoever owns a boat owns the stones," said Jamal Miah, a local boat owner. "They all are part of a syndicate behind the extraction and looting."

During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the government cancelled leases for all Sylhet quarries after decades of illegal extraction with heavy machinery. But on January 13 this year, the High Court overturned the order, reopening the door for stone lifting.

On April 27, the government suspended leases for 17 of the country's 51 stone quarries.

"No leases will be given for quarries that are under court injunctions or located within declared Ecologically Critical Areas (ECA)," the government said.

On June 14, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan visited Jaflong. On their way back, hundreds of locals blocked their motorcade, demanding the withdrawal of the suspension order.

Soon after, Sylhet District Road Transport Owners-Workers Unity Council called repeated transport strikes to pressure the government.

"I see an all-party consensus when it comes to stone extraction," Rizwana Hasan said Monday.

Sylhet’s iconic white-stone landmark and tourist attraction, the Bholaganj Sada Pathor now lies barren after miscreants looted stones worth hundreds of crores over the past year. PHOTOS: SHEIKH NASIR

She added, "For the past four years, I was able to halt stone extraction in Jaflong, but now, even as an adviser, I'm unable to do so. I saw no unity when it came to protecting Jaflong. This is the reality of Bangladesh."

In response, Abdul Karim Kim said, "When an adviser says something like that, it gives the local administration a perfect excuse to relax vigilance, handing the syndicate a golden opportunity to loot."

Several locals, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the previous syndicate had operated under a controlled system, employing registered workers through subcontractors. Now, they claim, the field is open to all, fuelling a looting frenzy at Sada Pathor and Jaflong's Zero Point.

According to locals, Companiganj upazila BNP president Shahab Uddin has long been involved in the stone syndicate and took over the new network after the previous government fell.

On Monday, under mounting criticism, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi suspended Shahab Uddin.

What Sada Pathor looked like in April last year. PHOTOS: SHEIKH NASIR

"BNP does not support such immoral acts as looting," said Abdul Quiyum Chowdhury, president of Sylhet District BNP. "Anyone involved in these will be suspended from the party."

Azizunnahar, upazila nirbahi officer of Companiganj, said, "Stone looting is a heinous crime. Since August 5 last year, we have conducted four joint drives against illegal stone extraction. Tomorrow, we will conduct another drive in the area."

Muhammad Sher Mahbub Murad, deputy commissioner of Sylhet, admitted that the situation was disappointing.

"We have formed a probe committee headed by an additional deputy commissioner, who has been asked to submit a report as soon as possible. We have also called a coordination meeting tomorrow to address the situations at Sada Pathor and Jaflong," he added.

Amid the outcry, a Supreme Court lawyer yesterday filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking its order on the government to submit its inquiry report on the extraction and looting of white stones from the Bholaganj tourist spot, and to take appropriate legal action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission has launched an investigation into the large-scale looting of stones from Sada Pathor area.

A nine-member ACC team visited the Sada Pathor area yesterday afternoon to collect evidence and statements from locals and administration officials.

"We found evidence of illegal stone extraction. We are now looking into who was involved, why the administration remained silent, whether there was collusion, and where the looted stones were taken," said Ashraf Uddin, assistant director at ACC in Sylhet office.

He said the team has spoken with locals and witnesses.

"A detailed investigation report will be prepared, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty," he added.

The petition also sought deployment of additional forces at Bholaganj and a rule asking officials to explain why their inaction should not be declared illegal.