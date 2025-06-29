Govt warns of tough action against protesting NBR officials

The interim government today warned the protesting officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) about stern action unless they return to work immediately.

The warning comes on the second day of the shutdown enforced by the NBR Reform Unity Council, the officials' platform, demanding the removal of the NBR chairman and an end to what they call "vengeful transfers".

The strike crippled activities at customs and ports, affecting exports, imports, and businesses.

In a statement, the Chief Adviser's Office said some officials and staff had been trying to block revenue reform for the last two months, causing hardship in the name of protest.

It said the government had declared customs, ICD, and bond and customs stations as essential services to ensure imports, exports, and international trade.

The statement termed the protest movement 'planned and ill-intentioned', which is against national interest and citizens' rights.

The CA office said that despite the announcement by the government to consider the demands of the protesting officials and invite them to a discussion, they were ignored.

Without resolving the issue through discussion, they are inflicting the economy by taking stubborn stance of movement, it said.