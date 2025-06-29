Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:23 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:54 PM

Business
Business

Govt warns of tough action against protesting NBR officials

Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:23 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:54 PM
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 29, 2025 04:23 PM
Photo: Palash Khan/Star

The interim government today warned the protesting officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) about stern action unless they return to work immediately.

The warning comes on the second day of the shutdown enforced by the NBR Reform Unity Council, the officials' platform, demanding the removal of the NBR chairman and an end to what they call "vengeful transfers".

The strike crippled activities at customs and ports, affecting exports, imports, and businesses.

In a statement, the Chief Adviser's Office said some officials and staff had been trying to block revenue reform for the last two months, causing hardship in the name of protest.

It said the government had declared customs, ICD, and bond and customs stations as essential services to ensure imports, exports, and international trade.

The statement termed the protest movement 'planned and ill-intentioned', which is against national interest and citizens' rights. 

The CA office said that despite the announcement by the government to consider the demands of the protesting officials and invite them to a discussion, they were ignored.

Without resolving the issue through discussion, they are inflicting the economy by taking stubborn stance of movement, it said.

Related topic:
Protests by NBR officialsNBRNBR work abstention Bangladesh
|বাংলাদেশ

এনবিআর কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীরা কর্মস্থলে না ফিরলে সরকার কঠোর হবে

‘আমরা আশা করি, অনতিবিলম্বে কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীরা কর্মস্থলে ফিরে যাবেন এবং আইনবিরোধী ও জাতীয় স্বার্থ বিধ্বংসী কর্মকাণ্ড থেকে সরে আসবেন।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এনবিআর সংকট সমাধানে ৫ সদস্যের উপদেষ্টা কমিটি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে