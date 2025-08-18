Ex-DB chief Harun, 17 other senior police officers suspended over 'desertion'

The government has suspended 18 senior police officers on charges of "desertion", according to an order issued by the Public Security Division of the home ministry yesterday.

Among them is the high-profile police officer Harun or Rashid, who previously served as the head of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DB) Detective Branch.

The order said the officers had remained absent from duty without permission from the authorities concerned on various dates in 2024 and 2025, which is an offence categorised as "desertion" under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

Those suspended include senior officials of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, different range DIG offices, the Armed Police Battalion, police training institutions, and other specialised units.

The list also includes Sanjit Kumar Ray, joint commissioner of DMP; Rifat Rahman Shamim, former joint commissioner of DMP and now additional DIG at the range DIG office in Chattogram; and Kazi Ashraful Azim, police superintendent at the Chattogram range DIG office and former deputy commissioner of DMP.

The order, signed by Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani, said the officers will be entitled to subsistence allowance during the suspension period.