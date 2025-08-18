Dhaka Bank gives AKM Shahnawaz current charge after MD’s resignation

AKM Shahnawaj has assumed the current charge of the office of the managing director of Dhaka Bank, effective from August 17, according to a disclosure by the private commercial lender on the Dhaka Stock Exchange website today.

The development comes after Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, the immediate past managing director of Dhaka Bank, resigned, citing personal reasons. He submitted his resignation letter to the chairman of the bank's board of directors last week.

Shahnawaj has been serving the bank as its additional managing director since July 1, 2024. He joined the bank in 2013 as a senior executive vice president.

He began his professional banking career in 1989 as a probationary officer at Arab Bangladesh Bank Ltd, according to Dhaka Bank's website.