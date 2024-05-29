Energy
Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 09:01 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 10:25 PM

Energy

Cyclone Remal: 93 percent power restored, says ministry

cyclone remal power restoration
The photo was taken from a village of Barishal on May 27, 2024. Photo: Star

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources today said around 93 percent power supply out of the affected areas across the country by Cyclone Remal was restored till this evening.

"Some 93 percent connections across the country were restored till 6:00pm," said a press release issued by the ministry today.

According to data, the power supply to 3.03 crore consumers of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) and 4.5 lakh consumers of West Zone Power Distributor Company Ltd (WZPDCL) were affected during the Remal that made landfall in Bangladesh on Sunday night.

Of them, the authorities have restored the connections of 2.86 crore subscribers of REB and 3.9 lakh of WZPDCL so far, the release said.

Besides, the power supply increased up to 13,500 megawatts which stood below 4,000MW on Monday, when the Remal hit, according to the data from Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The ministry claimed that they have restored all 33kv feeders, 1,095 substations out of 1,105 affected, and recovered 3,563 electric poles out of 3,833 affected, and so on.

The ministry expected to restore 95 percent of connections by tonight.

push notification