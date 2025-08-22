Body of missing journalist Bibhuranjan Sarker recovered from Meghna river

Family members identify the body

The body of journalist Bibhuranjan Sarker, who had been missing since yesterday morning, was found floating in the Meghna river in Munshiganj's Gajaria upazila this afternoon.

His brother Chiroranjan Sarker and son Wreet Sarker have identified the dead body.

Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Division, told The Daily Star that river police recovered a body from the Meghna river in Gajaria area.

He added that police are investigating the cause of the death.

Unable to know his whereabouts, his son Wreet Sarker filed a GD with Ramna Police Station last night. In the GD, he mentioned that his father left their Siddheshwari residence at 10:00am yesterday for his office, but did not come back.

Bibhuranjan, 71, worked as a senior assistant editor at the Bangla daily Ajker Patrika. He also regularly wrote columns for different media outlets.