Journalist Bibhuranjan’s son says after identifying his body

The family of senior journalist Bibhuranjan Sarker has confirmed the recovery of his body from the Meghna river, with both his younger brother and son identifying him in Munshiganj this evening.

"We really don't know how this could have happened. He was living a fairly normal life," the deceased's brother Chiroranjan Sarker said.

"At first, police sent us a photo of a body. We thought it might be him, but when we saw his body, we knew for certain," he added.

He described the last moments before Bibhuranjan's disappearance: "That morning he went out like any other day. Around noon, when my sister-in-law tried to call and couldn't reach him, we started to worry and began looking for him. We even filed a general diary at Ramna Police Station. None of us imagined we'd find him like this."

"We don't know if this was suicide, murder, or something planned. All I can say is: may no one else ever have to face such a fate," he said.

The journalist's son, Wreet Sarker, denied knowledge of an "open letter" that has been published online following his father's death.

"Before leaving the house, my father bathed, and had breakfast. We knew nothing about any open letter. We only learned about it today. We also do not know if my father had any problems with anyone," he said.

Md Saleh Ahmed Pathan, inspector of Kalagachhia River Police Outpost in Narayanganj, said, "Tomorrow [Saturday], after the autopsy in Munshiganj General Hospital, his body will be taken to Dhaka."

Bibhuranjan Sarker, who was serving as senior assistant editor at the daily Ajker Patrika, was also a regular columnist across different media outlets. Originally from Boda upazila in Panchagarh district, he left behind a son -- a Buet graduate, and a daughter -- a doctor.