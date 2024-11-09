Only free polls can stop return of fascism

Tarique tells massive BNP rally in city, says conspiracy on to destabilise interim govt

The evil, anti-democratic forces have not stopped conspiring, and they are out to make the interim government a failure, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman told a massive rally at the capital's Nayapaltan yesterday.

To prevent fascism from making a comeback, it is essential that citizens have the ability to elect their representatives through voting, he added, urging the public to remain vigilant.

"The conspiracy of anti-democratic forces has not stopped. The accomplices of the exiled autocrat are still present at home and abroad, in governance and administration, actively trying to destabilise the interim government. We should not let this government fail, no matter what." — BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman

"The accomplices of the deposed autocrat are still working at home and abroad, in governance and administration. We should not let this government fail, no matter what," he said, addressing the rally through a video link.

Photo: Md Abbas/Star

After the brief rally, thousands of BNP activists marched to Manik Miah Avenue.

The party's first mammoth gathering since the fall of the Awami League government in early August marked the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Joining from London, Tarique urged the interim government to take effective steps and meet people's expectations.

The procession of hundreds of thousands, he said, is a commitment to "build a Bangladesh which is democratic and free of discrimination that the students and masses who fought against fascism dreamt of".

Those who aspire to be the representatives must rely on votes. Until that happens, the people will not be able to reap the benefits of democracy, he said.

"Even when there is no dictatorship or fascism, it will be impossible to save low-income people from the curse of market syndicates if we cannot ensure people's rights.

"November 7, 1975, was the day to distinguish between friend and foe, and August 5, 2024, was the day to identify the enemies. I have said before that if the pro-Bangladesh forces unite, no one will be able to jeopardise the country's independence."

Instead of holding the programme on November 7, the BNP observed the day yesterday, the first day of the weekend.

After Tarique's address, thousands of activists holding colourful props and festoons marched to Manik Miah Avenue, where BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir addressed the crowd.

Photo: Palash Khan/Star

"If we truly want to honour our children who made sacrifices and endured oppression to protect independence and sovereignty, and to restore democracy, then a free and fair election must be held once the necessary reforms are done," he said.

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said his party would be able to resist conspiracies.

"We sense trouble ahead. I don't know who will create it in what way. But today's procession has proven that we will be able to resist," said Abbas.

Earlier at Nayapaltan, Fakhrul said, "Let's unite and make it clear that nothing but democracy will be allowed here. No dictator will stand a chance. We will defeat them."

"For 17 long years, we fought Awami fascism. In those 17 years, the political and economic structures of the country were systematically destroyed….

"Sheikh Hasina and her allies have looted this country. Many of our people have been killed, many disappeared. False cases were filed against more than 60 lakh people.

"We [now] have the chance to create a new Bangladesh. Hasina has fled in the face of this uprising, but her allies are here. They will attack again…. If a crisis arises, we will confront it."

Even though the rally at Nayapaltan started after 3:00pm, crowds began to arrive in the morning. People from eight districts attended the event, sources said.

The VIP Road in front of BNP's headquarters at Nayapaltan was filled to the brim with leaders and activists.

At the procession, there were marching bands and singers on trucks.

Photo: Rashud Shumon/Star

The marchers proceeded through Matsya Bhaban, Shahbagh, Bangla Motor, and Farmgate.

The procession grew longer as activists joined from different neighbourhoods along the way.

The event caused severe traffic congestion, forcing commuters to walk to their destinations while vehicles remained stuck in tailbacks.

When the Awami League was in power, the BNP was never allowed to march from Nayapaltan to Manik Miah Avenue.