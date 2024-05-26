Cyclone Remal: Biman suspends all Cox's Bazar-bound flights today

National carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the suspension of its flights to Cox's Bazar for today due to Cyclonic storm Remal.

Besides, flights of BG395 and BG391 to Kolkata will remain suspended today and tomorrow, respectively, said Bosra Islam, general manager of the Public Relations Wing of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Earlier, Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist danger Signal 7 and danger Signal 6 for Cox's Bazar and Chattogram seaports.

According to the BMD, the deep depression over east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay moved northwards, and intensified into a cyclonic storm "Remal" over northwest Bay and adjoining area on last evening.