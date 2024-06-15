P for Private, P for PhD

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finally decided to empower private universities for PhD supervision and conferment. The decision, according to a report in this daily, came after "much debate and discussion." The Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh (APUB) has long demanded that institutions that have met certain criteria be allowed to offer PhD degrees. Only 56 public universities (according to the UGC), regardless of their research infrastructure or teaching strength, are eligible for this privilege.

Private universities began their journey in the 1990s, primarily as undergraduate teaching institutions, following the US model of four-year baccalaureate degrees. Soon, the universities felt the demand for graduate programmes in a country that perceives master's education as an automatic continuation of an undergraduate degree and a terminal degree. In phases, private universities began to apply for master's degrees for selected academic programmes. The fact that private universities are demanding approval for doctoral degrees is a sign of maturity. Then again, the reluctance to give that opportunity to a higher education sector that is operating within the law of the land is a sign that there is still public scepticism about the ability, accountability, and transparency of the private system.

As someone who has worked in both sectors, I find the proposed move not only timely, but also promising for our country's academic and professional landscape. It will harness the wealth of experience of retired public university professors and academics returning from abroad. At present, after retiring from a public university, a professor can no longer be the primary supervisor of a PhD candidate, irrespective of their international exposure, invaluable expertise, and professional networks. Many of them become full-time faculty members in the private sector. These seasoned faculty members can provide research students with exceptional mentorship, diverse perspectives, and cutting-edge knowledge that can enrich the academic environment in the country. Furthermore, the flexibility of private universities can encourage these experts to continue contributing to academia without the constraints of the public system.

However, it is essential to recognise that not all of the 100-plus private universities have the necessary infrastructure to become research-intensive institutions. Especially in the STEM sector, researchers often need access to labs and government resources. Private university researchers often lack access to some UGC funding provisions, including overseas conferences and research grants. Government policies also guide foreign donors and agencies, who prefer to collaborate with public institutions. Most private universities have not been able to establish a research culture due to systemic constraints.

The planned decision mentions that the UGC would consider the research strength and reputation of a private university before giving it the final nod. In this regard, I think a two-tier system similar to the Carnegie Classification in the US can be useful. This model would distinguish between basic teaching universities and advanced research universities, ensuring that only those with adequate facilities and resources undertake the rigorous demands of PhD programmes.

The benefits of this decision are manifold. First, it can help curb the brain drain by allowing homegrown PhDs to flourish. Many scholars who would have pursued their doctoral studies abroad can now conduct their research while staying close to their families. Moreover, research students can continue their teaching roles, similar to the teaching assistantship (TA) or research assistantship (RA) they would have held abroad, thereby gaining valuable experience and contributing to the educational ecosystem. Universities can consider reducing their teaching load in order to facilitate their research, which will ultimately help the institutions' ranking and accreditation bids.

Furthermore, this move can lead to significant economic benefits. By pursuing their PhDs locally, students can save significant amounts of foreign currency that they would otherwise spend on overseas education. The prospect of attracting foreign students to our PhD programmes is another advantage. By establishing high-quality PhD programmes, we can attract international students, enhance our global academic reputation, and foster cross-cultural academic exchanges. The competition for a PhD provision will encourage the local institutions to improve their international network and institutional infrastructure.

Until now, the top 10 private universities have focused on hiring faculty members with foreign degrees for understandable reasons. These include international exposure, quality of education and research, networking opportunities, and a global perspective. They can also enhance the institution's reputation by signalling commitment to excellence and international collaboration. However, the requirement for a local degree may deter some of our local scholars from choosing the difficult path of TOEFL/IELTS, GRE/GMAT, statement of purpose, and TAship/RAship while applying overseas.

As the custodian of both the public and private systems, UGC must ensure academic rigours as well as support local talent, creating a dynamic and enriching academic environment that benefits students, researchers, and the institution as a whole. Not everyone can afford to go abroad. Even if they do, the return on investment (ROI) for a PhD abroad has to be appealing. Suppose a PhD in an OECD country requires an investment of $30,000-$150,000 over three to seven years. We cannot expect a graduate earning a monthly salary of less than Tk 1 lakh to realise their investment. This practical reason accounts for a significant portion of the brain drain. Our neighbours in India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have therefore created a robust homegrown PhD system. They did so by making a PhD a prerequisite for becoming a university lecturer. The decision to permit the private system will produce enough research graduates to make such a system viable.

However, there are some potential risks. Our local researchers' lack of overseas exposure and limited access to cutting-edge resources and technologies could impede the quality of their research output. A robust research culture is needed. The creation of a network of PhD degree-granting entities, similar to the M25 Consortium in the UK, can facilitate resource-sharing and collaborative research. The UGC can develop a monitoring system to guarantee the quality of local research.

The commercial interests of some private universities present another significant challenge. There is fear that some dodgy ones might start selling certificates. Unfortunately, many public universities are equally guilty. The demand for PhD is created by many officials, civil and military bureaucrats, and other non-academics who pursue PhDs to decorate their CVs or for their post-retirement career prospects. This can be checked by tightening the supervision and examination. Dhaka University has made it mandatory for international examiners to provide external oversight and uphold rigorous academic standards. At the initial stage, the UGC can provide a co-supervisor from a public or international university to help the private university ease into the system during the pilot stage. The UGC's role in this transition will be pivotal. By approving the basic structure and curriculum of PhD programmes, it can ensure consistency and quality across institutions. This regulatory oversight is crucial to maintaining high academic standards and fostering an environment conducive to advanced research.

Granting private universities the authority to supervise PhD candidates and confer doctoral degrees is a progressive step that holds immense potential for our academic landscape. With appropriate regulatory frameworks and a focus on quality, this decision can transform doctoral education in Bangladesh, retaining talent, fostering innovation, and enhancing our global academic standing.

Dr Shamsad Mortuza is professor of English at Dhaka University.

Views expressed in this article are the author's own.

