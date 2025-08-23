Pakistan foreign minister arrives in Dhaka for official visit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, arrived in Dhaka today for a landmark official visit from August 23-24 at the invitation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam welcomed Ishaq Dar at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon. Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider and Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Muhammad Iqbal Khan were also present.

During the visit, the Pakistan deputy prime minister is scheduled to hold meetings with Bangladeshi leadership, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Adviser for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain, and Adviser for Commerce SK Bashir Uddin.

"Discussions will encompass the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.