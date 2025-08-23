Pakistan should deal with issue of 1971 to advance ties: NCP

A seven-member NCP delegation meets Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) have stressed the need for moving beyond Bangladesh's hostile past relations with Pakistan and building a friendly relationship.

The party also said in order to advance bilateral ties, Pakistan should "deal with" the issue of 1971 with Bangladesh, reports Prothom Alo.

A seven-member NCP delegation, led by NCP Member-Secretary Akhter Hossen, made the remarks at a meeting with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Pakistan High Commission today.

Akhter briefed reporters about the meeting.

Photo: Facebook/National Citizen Party - NCP

He said, "We tried to present to them the perception of the people of Bangladesh about Pakistan. The NCP believes that there is room for improvement in the previously held hostile relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh."

Akhter said the perception of the people must be taken into account "in the most sensitive manner".

"We believe that in strengthening relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, and in any move to advance ties, the 1971 issue must be dealt with. We raised that matter with them," the NCP leader said.

Asked whether Ishaq Dar made any comment regarding the three unresolved issues of 1971, Akhter Hossain said, "Pakistan can inform about that matter."

In response to another question from reporters on the same issue, the party's Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said, "We told them the 1971 issue should be resolved quickly. They said they are ready for that."

Three unresolved historical issues remain between Bangladesh and Pakistan: a formal apology from Pakistan for the 1971 genocide, repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, and Bangladesh's rightful share of undivided assets.

Nasiruddin Patwary, at the briefing, said discussions also took place on whether Pakistan could establish a cultural centre here, how to improve university-level exchange programmes, and how to advance cooperation in the defence sector.

He said the discussions also covered Bangladesh's foreign policy shifts through the Liberation War of 1971 and the mass uprising of 2024. In addition, issues relating to rivers and the pharmaceutical industry were discussed.

On SAARC, Patwary said, "SAARC has become inactive because of India. Discussions were held on how to make SAARC more active in South Asia. Pakistan is also a nuclear-armed country and has significant influence in the region."

The NCP delegation included Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam, Senior Joint Convener Ariful Islam Adeeb, Joint Convener Arpita Shyama Deb, Joint Secretary Tarek Reza, and member Sagar Barua.