Pakistan foreign minister meets BNP, NCP, Jamaat delegations

As part of meeting different political parties of Bangladesh, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, today met with BNP, National Citizen Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The BNP delegation, led by its spokesperson Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, met the foreign minister at the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

Dar, who arrived in Dhaka this afternoon on a two-day visit, expressed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

Photo: Collected

"Regional cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, during which Bangladesh's foundational role in establishing SAARC was fondly acknowledged. The leaders also reflected on past high-level interactions between Pakistan and Bangladesh," according to a post on X by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere," it said.

He also held a meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat led by Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher.

Photo: Facebook/Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

"The recent developments in the region and the ways to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh relations were the two key areas of discussion," the ministry said.

The Pakistan deputy PM lauded the courage and "steadfastness of the Jamaat leaders and activists in the face of hardships and difficulties".

He also received a delegation of National Citizen Party (NCP) led by Akhter Hossen.

Photo: Facebook/National Citizen Party - NCP

During the discussion, Dar appreciated the NCP leadership's vision for reform and social justice. He emphasised the need for greater interaction between the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"For their part, the delegation members apprised the Pakistan DPM/FM of different facets of countrywide political mobilisation in 2024. The two sides also discussed possibilities to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead," the statement said.