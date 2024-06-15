Bubly takes jab at journalist during her film’s press conference

Shobnom Yesmin Bubly has often made headlines for her personal life— from her marriage to Shakib Khan to her conflict with Apu Biswas. However, amidst all this, she continues to work in movies, showcasing her acting prowess to her fans.

Although she started her career by acting alongside Shakib Khan, she now collaborates with other talented actors, including Ziaul Roshan and Sariful Razz.

Last Eid, Bubly was seen promoting her film "Deyaler Desh", which performed well in cinema halls.

Recently, she attended the press conference for her upcoming movie "Revenge", starring Ziaul Roshan at BFDC. Directed by Mohammad Iqbal, the film is a mix of comedy, action, and romance.

Everything was going smoothly until the actress lost her temper over a controversial question from a journalist.

At the beginning of her speech, Bubly stated that there is no competition between Bangla movies during Eid.

"I have come this Eid with 'Revenge' to entertain fans. There is no competition with other movies on Eid. None of us are each other's competitors. In the end, all we want is for audiences to come to theaters and watch our movies so that they can have a wonderful time," said the actress.

Bubly also addressed the journalist at the press conference urging them to go and watch her movie.

However, things escalated during the question-and-answer session at the press conference. A journalist asked Bubly whether her film would fare well against Shakib Khan's "Toofan" and if she would have to call higher political authorities, as she did last Eid, to ensure her movie played in halls.

This question infuriated the actress, prompting her to call out the journalist at the press meet.

Bubly retorted, "Do you have any evidence? Can you provide proof that I talked with the minister? If you have any proof then show it right now. If you can't prove your statement, then all that you are doing is simply yellow journalism. To all my journalist bhai, all I want to tell them is to stand against such yellow journalism."

Fortunately, director Mohammed Iqbal was able to bring the situation under control at the event.

Director Mohammed Iqbal, along with the film's hero, Ziaul Roshan, Bangladesh Film Censor Board Member Khorshed Alam Khoshru, and Omar Sani, among others, were present at the event.