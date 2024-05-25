I feel hopeful about the future of Bangladeshi cinema: Afzal Hossain

Evergreen actor Afzal Hossain has been enjoying a delightful stay in the United States with his family. The star has been spotted spending quality time with his wife and children. During his stay in America, the actor took the opportunity to catch a Bangladeshi film at the theatre, and it was none other than the "Deyaler Desh".

The movie "Deyaler Desh", directed by Mishuk Moni, features Sariful Razz and Bubly in the leading roles.

To being asked about his feelings about watching "Deyaler Desh" so far from home during his stay in America, Afzal Hossain remarked, "The film has a fantastic storyline. I am thrilled to watch the movie anywhere. Our country's cinema has made remarkable strides and is garnering well-deserved praise. It's a true delight for the audience to witness such a masterpiece".

He further commented, "The storytelling is a perfect blend of commercialization and art. The presence of art is crucial and very well-integrated."

Regarding Sariful Razz and Bubly's performance in "Deyaler Desh", Afzal Hossain remarked, "The duo brought a new dimension to the casting, as they blended seamlessly into the narrative".

Sariful Razz, a prominent figure in contemporary cinema, has garnered acclaim through notable roles, including his performance in "Poran". Afzal Hossain lauded the actor, noting, "Razz has delivered a stellar performance, and showcased his creativity in the film. I thoroughly enjoyed it. He immersed himself into the character."

Regarding Bubly's performance, he commented that she portrayed her role authentically.

The iconic actor expressed, "Watching 'Deyaler Desh', felt like experiencing a genuine story. It truly struck a chord with the audience, and I found myself equally engrossed."

Afzal Hossain, the revered figure in Bangladeshi cinema, offered his insights on the burgeoning talent amongst young directors. With an optimistic tone, he said, "Their penchant for selecting impactful stories and engaging storytelling is noteworthy. I am hopefully anticipating the future of cinema, which will enrapture audiences far and wide."

The actor had the opportunity to watch "Kajol Rekha" in Bangladesh before he visited the US. Reflecting on his experience, Hossain expressed his admiration, stating, "I liked many aspects of the film. The storyline resonates with our culture. Nowadays, I rarely see storytelling presented in such a straightforward manner, however, 'Kajol Rekha' stood out to me. There's no frill, only the essence of music and storytelling."

In response to being asked about how he has been spending time in America, Afzal Hossain affirmed, "I am experiencing a pleasant time with my family and all of us are doing great."