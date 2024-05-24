Apurba returns with a thrilling new plot in and as ‘Golam Mamun’

Last year, the web-series "Buker Moddhye Agun" made waves with Ziaul Faruq Apurba's dynamic portrayal of Golam Mamun, garnering much acclaim. Now, its spinoff series "Golam Mamun" is on the horizon.

Directed by Shihab Shaheen, the teaser for this series was released on Thursday (May 23), offering a glimpse of Apurba resuming his role as the titular character. Notably, Sabila Nur has joined the cast for the spinoff, adding depth to the storyline. Hoichoi recently teased the series, revealing Apurba and Sabila's collaboration.

The one-minute nine-second teaser hints at Mamun's involvement in a major investigation, potentially marking a turning point in his career. As he prepares himself for the challenge, an event from Mamun's past resurfaces, complicating matters.

The teaser, shared on the OTT platform's official Facebook page, poses the question, "Will Golam Mamun leave behind his past even while solving new mysteries?"

The series is set to release this Eid-ul-Azha, featuring Yash Rohan, Abu Hurayra Tanvir, Tama Mirza, Tania Ahmed, and Tauquir Ahmed in prominent roles.

Shihab Shaheen describes the series as a crime thriller with a touch of drama, with Golam Mamun's character driving the entire narrative. The narrative unfolds as Mamun finds himself implicated in a murder case, forcing him to navigate a web of deception to prove his innocence. However, the challenges he faces extend beyond the confines of the law.

Earlier this year, Hoichoi Bangladesh announced the launch of six new original web-series including Golam Mamun's return, sparking excitement amongst fans.

"Golam Mamun" is slated for release this upcoming Eid-ul-Azha on Hoichoi.