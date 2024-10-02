Apurba’s silver screen comeback confirmed for December

Ziaul Faruq Apurba is all set to emerge as the latest hero of Tollywood, marking his return to the big screen after an eight-year hiatus. The actor, especially popular on the small screen, will debut in West Bengal with "Chalchitra", directed by Pratim D Gupta.

The film centres around a string of murders targeting young women, unfolding just ahead of the Puja celebrations in Kolkata. As fear grips the city, the police race against time to track down the elusive killer.

Directed by Pratim D Gupta, the film aspires to create a Bengali version of a cop universe, blending performers from Dhallywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood. Fans can anticipate the movie's release on December 20, just in time for Christmas.

Apurba takes on a mysterious role as part of an ensemble cast, which includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anirban Chakraborty, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Indrajeet Bose, who all play police officers.

Notably, Raima Sen will play a significant role as the wife of Tota's character, while Swastika Dutta will portray Shantanu's love interest. Additionally, Bratya Basu will have an important role in the storyline.

The director teased further details about "Chalchitra", revealing that Tota's character uncovers an eerie similarity between the arrangement of the bodies in each murder and a 12-year-old unsolved case. As the investigation progresses, the film explores whether these new killings are tied to the old mystery or if a darker, entirely new secret is waiting to be uncovered.

Windows Productions' "Amar Boss" and Dev's "Khadan" are also expected to hit theatres on the same date, making Dev a direct contender against Apurba's "Chalchitra" at the box office.

"Chalchitra" is helmed by director Pratim D Gupta, who has previously delivered several commercially successful films such as "Shaheb Bibi Golaam", "Maacher Jhol", "Ahare Mon", and "Shantilal O Projapoti Rohoshyo".

His most recent work, "Love Aaj Kal Porshu", was released in 2020. Pratim also made his debut in the Hindi romantic thriller-fantasy genre with the series "Tooth Pari: When Love Bites", which premiered on Netflix.