Apurba and Totini don new look in ‘UNO sir’

Apurba earned much appreciation after his portrayal of an investigative officer in the web-series "Buker Moddhye Agun". The actor is gearing up for another web project, "UNO sir", a Deepto Play original web-film. The project will be released on the platform on February 24.

The film explores the dilemma of a government official Zayed Ashrafi, popularly known as UNO sir, who addresses the challenge of fostering a love for the country through personal and professional responsibilities in the web of bureaucracy.

Totini in "UNO sir"

Directed by Syed Shakil, the story has been written by Ahsan Habib, while its script has been handled by Mejbah Uddin Sumon.

Apurba in "UNO sir"

Apart from Apurba, the film also featured Tanjim Saiyara Totini, Intekhab Dinar, Joyraj, and Naresh Bhuiyan, among others. Presented by Vision, the film is produced by Kazi Media Limited.