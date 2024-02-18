Dhallywood is my industry as well: Idhika Paul

"I belong to both industries, and I feel blessed for the way people have showered love upon me," said the "Priyotoma" famed actress Idhika Paul, on call from Kolkata.

Idhika recently completed shooting for her second film in Bangladesh, titled "Kobi", directed by Hashibur Reza Kallol. "I absolutely enjoyed working on this film. We shot in different locations of Kolkata, and to me, the most interesting thing about being a part of this project was that I was shooting for a Bangladeshi film in my hometown, Kolkata."

Photo: Collected

Praising the story of the film, she added, "My co-actor Sariful Razz is a talented artiste, and I had previously heard about him from our director sir. So overall, it was an amazing experience."

Her debut silver-screen project "Priyotoma", earned her immense fame. Is her second project going to going to be another home run? She responded, "We have given our best effort to become the characters, and I hope we can live up to the expectations of the audience this time as well."

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for her debut project in Tollywood, "Khadaan", starring alongside superstar Dev with an ensemble cast of Jisshu Sengupta, Barkha Bisht, and Bonny Sengupta. The Dutta Soojit directorial film is based on a tragedy in a coal mine. It will have all the commercial elements, as per Idhika. "The shooting will take place in multiple locations, so it is going to take time to finish," she mentioned. "I am preparing for the role, as there is extra pressure when you're working with superstars, similar to how I felt when working with Shakib bhai."

Photo: Arif Ahmed

While "Kobi" awaits release, there are rumours that the actress is in talks with two new films in Bangladesh. One with Shakib Khan, and another with Siam Ahmed. To this, she laughed and asserted, "Well, I would definitely want to work with Shakib bhai again, but at the moment, there is no such update about our collaboration. As for Siam Ahmed, I have heard these rumours, but there is nothing yet, that I can say officially. I need to read the scripts first."

Photo: Collected

Idhika began her career through television, and is the actress still willing to work there? She answered, "Not so soon, because television projects are lengthy and need a long commitment, so we cannot focus on anything else. For now, I am giving all my time to films since they have always been my dream. I want to live these moments fully."

Who does Idhika wish to work with in the future? "I don't want to spare the opportunity to work with anybody, we have so many great directors and artistes, and when you work with multiple teams, you gather different kinds of experiences. For me that is the most important factor," said the motivated star.

When is the Priyotoma returning to Dhaka again? "I miss Dhaka, will come soon – whenever Dhaka people will call me," she concluded.