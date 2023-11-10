‘Kobi' secures approval to film in India

Director Hashibur Reza Kallol is venturing into a new project titled "Kobi". The lead role in this film will be played by Sariful Razz. While there were initial speculations about Kolkata's Idhika Paul being considered for the role, the actress has clarified that despite receiving the offer, she has not yet signed the contract.

Meanwhile the team of "Kobi" has obtained permission to shoot in India, as confirmed on November 8 by the Ministry of Information. Besides Hashibur Reza Kallol and Sariful Razz, the permissions were secured by the film's producer Shamim Ahmed, screenwriter Akhtar Ferdous, cinematographer Sondip Ray, and chief assistant director Mamunur Rashid.

However, there are conditions attached to the authorisation. The shooting in India must be completed within 21 days from the date of arrival, and no foreign artiste can participate in the film's shooting abroad without prior approval from the ministry. If not, the movie won't be eligible for censorship.

Regarding the shooting permission in India, Hashibur Reza mentioned, "We sought approval to film certain segments of the movie in India, and fortunately, the ministry granted permission. Although the final shooting dates remain unconfirmed, we intend to begin filming in India this month."

It was previously reported that some portions of the film "Kobi" would be shot in Kolkata because narrative of the film necessitates specific locations in India. Hashibur Reza had previously stated that, like his film, "Kobi" would feature Shakib Khan in the lead role and Shakib Khan had expressed interest in the film too. However, the decision to cast Sariful Razz was made after Shakib Khan's departure.

The makers have disclosed that the movie "Kobi" will depict a narrative entwining themes of patriotism and betrayal.