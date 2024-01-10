Sariful Razz spills the beans on 'Kobi' and co-star Idhika Paul

With the ongoing promotion of his upcoming film, "Kajol Rekha", directed by Gias Uddin Selim, actor Sariful Razz is notably absent from any promotional campaigns. The film is expected to be released in February, while Razz is currently shooting in Kolkata for another project, "Kobi", directed by Hashibur Reza Kallol. In this film, he is co-starring with Idhika Paul, a renowned actress from Kolkata known for her role in "Priyotoma".

The Daily Star caught up with Razz over the phone, where he shared his experience of shooting outside Bangladesh for the first time and more.

How are you? Do you feel that you're missing out on participating in the promotional campaign for your upcoming film, 'Kajol Rekha'?

I am doing great and having a lot of fun here in Kolkata as I am shooting for "Kobi". Regarding the promotional campaign, we have a stellar cast actively participating in the publicity, so I don't believe my absence will be noticeable in that regard.

How long have you been shooting for 'Kobi'? What made you sign this film?

We've been shooting for 21 days, and we're almost done with the project. I feel fortunate to be a part of this film, especially considering the challenges in my personal life. Kallol bhai played a crucial role in this regard, something no one else did for me.

There are several reasons for choosing "Kobi". The shooting location and the plot depict a different culture in a different country, marking my first time working outside Bangladesh. Additionally, my co-star is an Indian actress, making it a completely new experience that intrigued me the most.

We have the first look of 'Kobi'. Could you elaborate more on your role?

I can't reveal much about it, but I assure you it's a unique role. I would request the audience to pray for me so that I can continue presenting good work to them.

Since you have been shooting in Kolkata for about a month, have you been receiving offers from Tollywood?

Nothing has been finalised yet. I am in talks for some projects, and once confirmed, I can discuss them. However, staying this long outside the country is tough for someone like me. I miss my country, my parents, and my son a lot. I miss the nightlife of Dhaka. For now, I want to complete the shoots for this ongoing project and come back soon.

Idhika Paul earned fame and much love as Bangladesh's 'Priyotoma'. How is your experience working with her?

She is a great artiste and a fantastic co-star. It's my first time working with a co-star from another country, and it's a new experience for me. Moreover, she is quite cooperative, and I believe the audience will like our chemistry.