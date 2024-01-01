‘People in West Bengal love me’: Shakib Khan sings, performs in Assam

Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan has enthralled the audiences of Assam, India with his presence and performances with his "Priyotoma" co-star Idhika Paul.

Hundreds of fans gathered around the venue in Assam beforehand to collect tickets to catch glimpses of the superstar on Friday (December 29, 2023). Experiencing the overwhelming love and admiration of the fans, Shakib Khan sang the famous song "O Priyotoma" from his blockbuster film, "Priyotoma". He also performed on several songs from the movie with his co-star, Idhika.

Expressing joy over his appreciation in West Bengal, Shakib Khan told The Daily Star, "I always knew that people in West Bengal loved me. I have seen their overwhelming love in social media but it felt surreal in person. They were uttering the dialogues and songs from my films, I felt over the moon with joy."

"This was a great show. Hundreds of my fans gathered around and appreciated my presence, it could not be grander than this to end a good year like this. I am deeply grateful and take it as a motivation to do more good films for my fans," added the superstar.

Previously, Shakib's avid fans broke over a hundred chairs and the entire stage that was created for the actor, at another event in Assam on December 28, 2023. The incident occurred when Khan and Idhika, who were supposed to attend the programme at 8 PM local time, however, did not show up at all.

The audience, who kept waiting for such a long time, got angry at the organisers and they thus began to destroy the stage, until midnight.

According to sources, due to the organisers' irresponsibility, Khan couldn't be there even though he was staying in Assam. On the other hand, the fans who bought the tickets worth Rs 1000, waited for more than three hours and couldn't meet their favourite stars, resulting in venting out their frustrations the way they did.

Meanwhile, Khan's production house in Dhaka, SK Movies, informed the media that multiple organisers were involved in the event in Assam. Disputes amongst themselves arose before the start of the event, leading to a failure to fulfill the conditions set by Shakib Khan before reaching there. It is against this backdrop that the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday night in Assam.

Before leaving Dhaka, Shakib Khan had announced that he would perform in two shows on December 28 and 29 in the West Khagrachari of Assam and at the courtyard of West Guwahati College, respectively. The star continued with the second show.

The actor has been busy with the shooting of Himel Ashraf's film "Rajkumar". He was scheduled to visit Kolkata from Assam. After completing the dubbing for Anonno Mamun's film "Dorod", he is expected to return to Bangladesh by December 31.

