Monihar Cinema Hall gears up to reopen as Monihar Cineplex

Jashore's Monihar Cinema Hall, a popular name among movie lovers and one of the country's iconic theatres is undergoing modernisation. The hall, which has a seating capacity of over a thousand, is being renovated and will be rebranded as Monihar Cineplex.

Manager and accountant Tofazzal Hossain shared with Channel i online that 90% of the renovation work is complete, and the project is being managed independently.

The modern cineplex is being constructed on the first floor (second level) of Monihar Cinema Hall. Tofazzal Hossain mentioned that for now, 66 seats will be converted into a cineplex. In the future, other floors will be transformed in the same way.

The cineplex will open in November with the release of the film "Dorod". Some decoration work and screen installation are underway. The necessary work for advanced seating, air conditioning, and attractive lighting, along with the Dolby surround sound system, has been completed.

After the pandemic, Monihar Cinema Hall, with its thousands of seats, showcased films like "Poran", "Hawa", "Priyotoma", "Rajkumar", and "Toofan" for months.

Cineplexes have gained popularity due to their superior environment and various modern amenities. People now have an increased interest in watching quality films, making the new Monihar Cineplex, a potential entertainment hub for movie enthusiasts in the greater Jashore area, where families can enjoy their time together.

Jashore, recognised as the country's first digital city, holds cultural significance. The iconic Monihar Cinema Hall, established on December 8, 1983, across four bighas of land, has been a prominent landmark. While four other cinemas in Jashore closed down due to an inability to meet audience demands, Monihar has remained operational.

Tofazzal Hossain stated that their newest effort to preserve the cinematic experience involves transforming the space into a high-quality cineplex. He believes this upgrade will attract a fresh audience, meet the expectations of many film lovers, and help them regain momentum.