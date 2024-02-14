Shakib reinvents himself with fiery look in psychological thriller ‘Dorod’s’ poster

Superstar Shakib Khan never fails to impress his fans with his consistent efforts to reinvent himself as an actor and to make Valentine's Day even more joyous for them, the actor has released the first look of his premier pan-Indian cinema, "Dorod".

In the poster, Shakib, who is most popular for his romantic persona on screen, has taken an infuriated, maddening and psychotic look in the Anonno Mamun directorial psychological thriller, enthralling audiences from Bangladesh and India.

The actor, along with the film's director, and production team, shared the poster this morning on their official social media handles, resulting in a frenzy amongst his fans. Many of them shared the post, with their heartfelt notes and good wishes.

With "Dorod", Shakib will be the first Bangladeshi actor to act in a pan-Indian project. The film also features popular Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan as Shakib's love interest.

Earlier, the "Priyotoma" famed actor revealed to the media that "Dorod" has a strong plot line which revolves around the love story of a psychotic man.

Whilst Sonal Chauhan added, "I have done tons of romantic films. However, this is my first time venturing into the thriller genre. The combination of thriller and romance attracted me to the plot."

Payel Sarker, Rajesh Sharma and Dev Chandrima from India, and Shahiduzzaman Selim, Misha Sawdagar, Lutfur Rahman George, Imtu, and Elina Shammi, amongst others, from Bangladesh, will also be featured in the film.

The official release date of "Dorod" has not been announced yet, though it is likely to be released in theatres in the upcoming month. It will be released in six languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, in addition to Bengali.

The film "Dorod" has been jointly produced by SK Movies, One World Movies, Bangladesh's Action Cut Entertainment, and Kibria Films.