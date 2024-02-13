Ilias Kanchan, Shakib Khan unwilling to run in Film Artistes Association election

The upcoming election for the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association is scheduled to be held on April 19. Several sources have informed The Daily Star that the current president, Ilias Kanchan is not contesting for presidency in the 2024-25 biennial election along with the current General Secretary Nipun Akter.

On the other hand, rumors were circulating regarding Dhallywood's leading actor, Shakib Khan, contesting for the presidency in the upcoming Film Artistes Association election alongside Nipun. However, it has been confirmed that he will not run for the president's position in the election.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Dipjol will contest from a separate panel. Additionally, due to differences of opinion, former Joint General Secretary Symon Sadik recently submitted a request to step down from his committee position as his term concluded. He intends to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate.