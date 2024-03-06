‘I refused to run’: Ananta Jalil on Film Artistes Association election

Rumors were circulating that Ananta Jalil and actress Nipun Akter were contenders for the positions of president and general secretary, respectively, in the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) elections for the term 2024-26.

In this regard, Ananta Jalil opened up stating, "Producer Khorshed Alam Khoshru, Mohammad Hossain, and Nipun Ma'am, approached me with the proposal of becoming the association's president. However, I haven't accepted the position because I will not be able to dedicate time to being president."

"I love films and I appreciate the people in the industry but I have to dedicate a significant amount of time to my business. I only manage to find time to film movies alongside my business commitments," the actor added.

Jalil further explained, "Taking on a leadership role such as the presidency requires substantial time and dedication. I recognise the necessity of investing time to succeed in any endeavour so I respectfully declined the offer to become the president of the association."

Ananta Jalil communicated his stance by stating that he was not dwelling on his refusal to run for the presidential position and stated, "However, as a fervent enthusiast of cinema, I will always try contributing to the betterment of the film industry and its stakeholders."

Dipjol and Misha Sawdagar have announced a panel for the upcoming elections of the association, with Dipjol slated to run for the presidency and Misha running as the general secretary.

The formation of the panel, with Nipun Akter as the general secretary – is yet to be seen.