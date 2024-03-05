TV & Film
Tue Mar 5, 2024
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 09:07 PM

Nominations for Film Artistes Association election to open this month

Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) will kick off the sale of nomination forms for its upcoming elections on March 30, which will run until 4 pm on March 31. 

Nomination submissions will be accepted until 4pm on April 2. The preliminary list of candidates will be published on April 3, followed by the final list on April 7.

Candidates can withdraw their candidature until 2pm on April 7. The election schedule, approved by Chief Election Commissioner Khorshed Alam Khosru along with BFAA members AJ Rana and BH Nishan, has been officially announced. 

Zayed Khan opts out, Dipjol, Misha panel to compete in Film Artistes' Association election

The primary voter list will be made public on March 24, with the final voter list set to be released on the afternoon of March 28.

 

