Mithila travels 400 years into the past with ‘Kajol Rekha’

Popular actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila has transitioned into a fully established film actress, actively participating in both Dhallywood and Tollywood. Despite being busier in Kolkata with more projects, Dhaka is not devoid of her contributions. Hence, her upcoming film, titled "Kajol Rekha" is set to release at the onset of the new year, revolving around a storyline dating back approximately 400 years.

The movie has been directed by Gias Uddin Selim, renowned for his directorial "Monpura". He expressed that this film is a realisation of his dream, underscoring its exceptional significance. Recently, a promotional campaign has been initiated in anticipation of the film's release. As part of this campaign, the initial glimpse of Konkon Dasi, the character portrayed by Mithila, was unveiled on Tuesday (yesterday).

In the distinctive image, Mithila is adorned in a gray saree, embodying the appearance of women from ancient Bengal with traditional hairstyles, gold jewellery, and a nose ring to top off the look.

Mithila was captured in another behind he scene still from "Kajol Rekha" engrossed with two phones whilst sitting beside Mondera Chakroborty, who portrays the titular role in the film. Both are clad in sarees without blouses, reflecting the traditional attire of Bengali women of that era.

Mithila is presently residing in Kolkata, where she celebrated Christmas with her husband Srijit Mukherji, alongside close friends and family. Nevertheless, she has previously expressed, "In the films created around us, male roles often dominate as heroes or villains. However, in this film, the two central characters are women, and I find that very interesting."

"Kajol Rekha" has been produced as a grand project, involving over 50 individuals from Hajong, Mog, and Chakma ethnic groups in the construction of its background.

Gias Uddin Selim, speaking about the film, mentioned, "There are 20 songs crafted, reflecting a blend of Bengali culture in the movie. The initial song is set to be released on December 28."

The movie also features Sariful Razz, Gausul Alam Shaon, Khairul Basar, Iresh Zaker, and other notable actors. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.