‘Not aware of anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League members in India’

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal says

India's Ministry of External Affairs today said the government is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.

The Indian government "does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," MEA Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said, adding, "The press statement by the interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced."

Jaiswal's remarks came in response to media queries on the press statement issued by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry earlier today.

Jaiswal said, "India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people."