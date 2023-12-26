‘Amar Bondhu Rashed’ actor ties the knot

Chowdhury Zawata Afnan, recognised for his portrayal in the movie "Amar Bondhu Rashed", which was adapted from Muhammed Zafar Iqbal's novel and directed by Morshedul Islam in 2011, has recently tied the knot. Notably, he played the lead role of "Rashed" in the film, gaining significant recognition for his acting prowess at the time.

Afnan, now popularly referred to as "Rashed", has revealed his recent marriage, announcing, "We got married on December 23." His wife, Farhana Nusrat Mumu, works at a private institution.

Reflecting on their relationship, he expressed, "Our love story spans a decade, evolving from our college days in 2013 and leading to our marriage. We seek everyone's blessings."

After his acclaimed role in "Amar Bondhu Rashed", Afnan made appearances in several telefilms and commercials around 2014 but was not seen prominently in the film industry afterward.

He has since completed his studies and is currently occupied with his own production house. Speaking about his work, he mentioned, "I own a production house where we work on various corporate entities' information graphics, advertisements, and audiovisual content. Apart from the film, I have also worked on television commercials and short telefilms around 2014. There hasn't been significant work after that."

"Amar Bondhu Rashed," directed by Morshedul Islam, received government funding for its production, depicting the context of Bangladesh's Liberation War. Afnan earned widespread acclaim and multiple awards for his portrayal of the character "Rashed" in the film.