Platforms and DU Fine Arts form alliance to elevate Bangladesh's art scene

In a significant collaboration, Platforms, an esteemed global stage for both emerging and established artists, and the Faculty of Fine Art at Dhaka University have formalised an interim Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This crucial agreement lays the foundation for a significant partnership poised to transform the realm of art in Bangladesh.

The memorandum underscores a shared commitment to augmenting the student experience and propelling Bangladeshi artistry to unprecedented heights. As part of this alliance, DU Fine Art students will be given preferential treatment in association with Platforms.

Notably, an annual Art Competition scheduled from January to December will curate 12 exceptional artworks, culminating in an end-of-year event featuring a silent auction. This unique initiative aims to provide students with a distinct platform for exposure and lucrative commercial prospects.

The signing ceremony, held at the Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University, was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including the accomplished artist Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean of the Fine Arts Department at DU, Rayana Hossain, Founder of Platforms and Isho, and many others.

The collaborative venture between Platforms and The Faculty of Fine Art is poised to introduce innovative initiatives and collective efforts aimed at enriching the educational milieu while contributing significantly to Bangladesh's thriving artistic panorama.

Platforms' official website contains further details regarding this newly formed artistic measure.