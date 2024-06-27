Platforms expands artistic journey, welcomes new artists

Platforms, a distinguished art gallery operating under the brand, ISHO, has notably concluded its Artist Contract Signing Ceremony on June 25 in Banani, Dhaka — marking a significant milestone for talented artists as they embark on exciting new creative journeys.

The gallery provides a platform for artists to display their work, fosters dialogue, and pushes the boundaries of contemporary art. This new collaboration with Auntora Mehrukh Azad, Tariqul Islam Herok, and MFI Mazumder Shakil underscores Platforms' dedication to advancing artistic discourse on a global scale.

Platforms' Founder Rayana Hossain stated, "We are excited to welcome these exceptional artists. Their unique perspectives and creativity align with our mission to inspire and elevate the art community globally."

Mohammed Fakhrul Islam Mazumder, born in 1989 in Comilla, is a Bangladeshi artist with a BFA and MFA in Printmaking from Dhaka University. He has exhibited globally, winning awards such as the 2022 Excellent Work Award from Yunnan Art University.

Auntora Mehrukh Azad, born in 1994 in Dhaka, is a renowned artist with an MFA from Dhaka University. She showcased her work at the Dhaka Art Summit 2023 and the Asian Art Biennial, solidifying her place in contemporary art.

Tariqul Islam Herok, born in 1994 in Munshiganj, earned both a BFA and an MFA from the Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University. His accolades include the 2020 Best Award at the Young Artists Exhibition and the Zainul Abedin Gold Medal in 2018.

Looking forward, Platforms aims to showcase the diverse talents of young artists through a series of exhibitions and events throughout the year.