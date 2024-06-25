Mad Theatre to present play on Tagore’s romance with Ocampo today

It is now 2024, marking a century since the renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore's unexpected visit to Argentina in 1924. Though Argentina was not his intended destination, the sudden detour has intrigued scholars and admirers alike and they have wondered why he chose to stay there.

Where did he stay? How long was his visit? Who accompanied him during his time in Argentina? What were his thoughts and writings during this period?

These questions are being explored anew on the stages of Bangladesh through prominent theatre troupe Mad Theatre's second production, "Rabindranather Dwitiyo Bijoya".

In response — a century later, a different Rabindranath Tagore will emerge on the stage of the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. In the play, with only two actors on stage, one sees him immersed in personal emotions, experiencing joyous moments yet plagued by troubles, longing to return home but unable to — being held back by an inexplicable attachment or perhaps not, as he eventually sailed across the ocean.

After an unscheduled two-month journey, Tagore returned home. What did he bring back from this trip? How did this journey influence his mind? Was he able to erase the memories of South America from his heart? These questions drive the exploration of Mad Theatre's second production, "Rabindranather Dwitiyo Bijoya".

Today (June 25) at 7:15pm, the eighth rendezvous of "Rabindranather Dwitiyo Bijoya" will be staged at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The play is written, directed, and conceptualised by Asadul Islam, the head of Mad Theatre.

It features two characters: Rabindranath, portrayed by Asadul Islam himself, and Argentine writer Victoria Ocampo, played by Sonia Hasan.

Director-actor Asadul Islam believes, "Mad Theatre's second production, 'Rabindranather Dwitiyo Bijoya', unveils the century-old romance between Rabindranath and Victoria."

Following a hiatus since last October, the play is set to be staged anew. Mad Theatre has already travelled twice to India to participate in festivals. In February, they were praised at the Bharat Rang Mahotsav organised by NSD. They have also completed the international premiere of a new play.