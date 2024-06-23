Photo exhibition features Rabindranath’s novel ‘Shesher Kobita’

A photo exhibition, inspired by the renowned poetic novel "Shesher Kobita" by the legendary Rabindranath Tagore, is set to take place this Friday (June 28) at 6pm at the Chitrashala Auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

This exhibition, illustrating stories through photos, features a stellar cast including acclaimed West Bengal actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Dr Shreya Sen from Bangladesh. Bangladeshi actor Shashwta Datta also lent his talent to this innovative photostory.

The exhibition brings "Shesher Kobita" to life, through a series of still images.

Architect Fouzia Jahan spearheaded this project, serving as both the photographer and project leader, with CF Zaman as the creative director. Furthermore, this project has been funded by a grant from the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and backed by City Bank.

To bring this distinctive research work to the public, an exhibition and book launch have thus been organised on the same day to promote awareness among the younger generation.

Social Welfare Minister Dr Dipu Moni will grace the ceremony as the chief guest alongside other distinguished special guests, including eminent actor and Dhaka-10 MP Ferdous Ahmed, City Bank managing director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, Jagannath University Associate Professor of Music and Rabindra Sangeet artiste Dr Anima Roy, and Bangladesh Awami League Health and Population Subcommittee member, as well as the founder of Garbini Maa, Dr Ashish Kumar Chakraborty. The event will be presided over by the Minister of State for Culture, Nahid Ijaz Khan.

Parambrata remarked, "Although various art forms have been explored before, this is the first time we have created such an aesthetic work with still images. I hope everyone appreciates it."

Dr Shreya shared, "As a doctor currently pursuing an MD in forensic medicine, I have always been passionate about cultural activities. Since childhood, I have recited and translated numerous works of Tagore and Nazrul. Having previously worked on Rabindranath Tagore's pieces, I eagerly accepted the offer for this photo story. I hope that the audience will appreciate our work."

Everyone involved in the project expressed hope that this photo story would play a significant role in reviving people's lost reading habits. Channel i is the media partner for this event.