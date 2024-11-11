Anirban to star in Parambrata’s supernatural web series ‘Bhog’

Parambrata Chattopadhyay is set to direct a new web series titled "Bhog", a supernatural thriller featuring Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead role.

Although the two have acted together before, this is the first time Parambrata will be directing Anirban in this latest project. The series, which will premiere on Hoichoi, is already generating excitement among fans.

Parambrata's previous directorial work, "Nikosh Chhaya", a web-series based on the life of Niren Bhadhuri, captivated audiences with its compelling storyline.

Now, he's returning to the supernatural genre with "Bhog", which is based on a story by Abhik Sarkar. The cast currently includes veteran actor Rajatava Dutta alongside Anirban.

The storyline of "Bhog" follows a lonely man whose life takes a strange turn after he discovers a mysterious brass idol in a curiosity shop. The idol begins to alter his life in unexpected ways, with the series promising to unravel the eerie mystery surrounding it.

Following the success of "Parnashavari'r Shaap" and "Nikosh Chhaya", Parambrata's work in the supernatural genre continues to resonate with audiences.

Parambrata co-wrote the screenplay and dialogues with Srijib. While casting for the remaining roles is still in progress, production is set to begin by the end of the year.

"Bhog" has already gained popularity as both a book and an audiobook, and was previously adapted into a film by director Raajhorshee De, titled "Purbo Poschim Dokkhin Uttor Ashbei."