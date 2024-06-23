Bharat-Bangladesh Film Festival kicks off in Kolkata

The Bharat-Bangladesh Film Festival, a three-day event, commences in Kolkata. This festival has been organised by the Bidhannagar Film Society of West Bengal in collaboration with the Fazlul Haque Mani Smriti Sansad, the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) of Kolkata, and the eastern section of the Federation of Film Society.

Renowned film director Goutam Ghose inaugurated the film festival last Friday afternoon at the EZCC in Bidhannagar, Kolkata with his film "Shankhachil", a joint production between India and Bangladesh. Amitabha Chatterjee's film "Manohar & I" was also featured yesterday.

The festival will showcase six films from both Bangladesh and India. On Saturday, the audience enjoyed Bangladeshi director Afzal Hossain's "Mawa Theke Hawa" and Kolkata's Debdut Ghosh's film "Aador". Today, West Bengal filmmaker Sarmistha Maiti's "Kalkokkho" and Bangladeshi director Muhammad Qayyum's "Kura Pokkhir Shunne Ura" (The Golden Wings of Watercocks) will be screened.

While inaugurating the film festival on Friday, Gautam Ghose expressed, "This festival will further enrich the cultural landscape of our two countries. We must progress by creating more Bengali films, bringing into play our unique Bengali language."

Ritesh Basak, editor of Bidhannagar Film Society; film director Amitabha Chatterjee; Fazlul Haque Mani, editor of Sanskriti Sansad, and several others also addressed the audience during the opening ceremony.

The opening event notably featured musical performances by artistes from Chhayanaut, Rabindranath Ghosh Bachik Sansad, Bahar Sur Jhanjha, and Gaaner Tori Institution.