Apurba debuts, Tareen returns to Tollywood this Christmas

This December, Ziaul Faruq Apurba is set to make his Tollywood debut, while Tareen Jahan returns to the industry with new releases, each starring in their own film. As the Christmas season approaches, these two Bangladeshi stars will go head-to-head at theatres across West Bengal.

Apurba's "Chalchitra" and Tareen's "5 No Shopnomoy Lane" are both scheduled to hit the big screen on December 20.

Celebrated actor Apurba enters Tollywood with "Chalchitra", directed by Pratim D Gupta. The film is set in Kolkata, where a series of chilling murders of young women sends shockwaves through the city just before the festive season. A team from the Kolkata Police takes up the investigation, soon uncovering disturbing links to an unsolved case from over a decade ago.

Apurba plays a mysterious character who steps in to unravel the dark secrets behind these crimes.

In a character reveal, Apurba appears in a striking red kurta, sporting a full beard and a contemplative, inquisitive gaze. Speaking with Ajker Patrika, Apurba shared that he was under strict instructions not to reveal specifics about his character, encouraging viewers to watch the film to uncover the mystery.

"Chalchitra" also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Anirban Chakrabarty, Shantanu Maheshwari, Indrajit Bose, Raima Sen, and Swastika Dutta, among others.

On the same day, Tareen's upcoming Tollywood project, "5 No Shopnomoy Lane", directed by Manasi Sinha, is set to premiere. This marks Tareen's second collaboration with Sinha, following her Tollywood debut in "Eta Amader Golpo", released on April 26. Similar to her previous film, this new project delves into the complexities of human relationships.

According to Sinha, the story centres on individuals who find themselves living in isolation due to life circumstances. The title, "5 No Shopnomoy Lane", refers to the address of a particular residence, where the lives of its inhabitants unfold. The cast also includes Aparajita Adhya, Kharaj Mukherjee, Chandan Sen, and Arjun Chakraborty, among others.

While Apurba and Tareen have established strong careers on the small screen, they have made only a few appearances in Bangladeshi cinema. Tareen's film credits include "Kajoler Dinratri" and "1971: Shei Shob Din", while Apurba starred in "Gangster Return", released in 2015.