I compete only with myself: Apurba

For nearly two decades, famed actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba has consistently won the hearts of viewers and earned widespread acclaim. He has excelled in TV dramas and OTT platforms. Marking a new milestone, he is set to debut in a movie. Moreover, he will soon start filming for an upcoming web project.

The actor will debut in a Kolkata-based film titled "Chalchitra", opposite Raima Sen, directed by Pratim D Gupta. The film is scheduled for release on December 20.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, Apurba shared, "Thanks to YouTube, many of the dramas and web-series I've acted in have already reached the audience in Kolkata. They have appreciated my performances, which certainly makes me feel good."

He further mentioned, "My film is releasing in Kolkata this December, and I am quite optimistic about it. I believe the audience there will watch the film."

Meanwhile, the actor will start shooting for a new web-film directed by Aamir. It is expected to be released on Valentine's Day. Tasnia Farin will act opposite him in this project.

Speaking about his co-star Farin, Apurba remarked, "Farin is doing exceptionally well. Her work has already gained popularity with the audience. I hope our pairing will also be well-received."

The new web-film "How Sweet" will be directed by Kajal Arefin Ome. Regarding the director, Apurba shared, "Ome has captured everyone's attention with his unique style of work. His approach is different, and I feel like this project will be no exception."

In his 18-year career, Apurba has consistently continued acting. On this, he reflected, "Look, the audience is everything to us. I work with them in mind, thinking about what they want. That's why I am able to stay close to them." He further added, "I am immensely grateful to my audience."

Many believe the actor has far surpassed many of his contemporary male stars, considering he maintains his position of popularity just as before. When asked if he sees anyone as a competitor, he replied, "I don't see anyone as a competitor. I consider myself my own competition. I believe the competition should always be with oneself."

Apurba further remarked, "Everyone is my colleague. We work together and we are like one family. Some are friends, some are even like brothers to me — nothing more than that. We are all artistes. The competition here is really with oneself, not with others. Being able to compete with myself to see how I can deliver better performances, leads to better work."

Throughout his nearly two-decade-long career, Apurba has taken on numerous roles across countless dramas, portraying a wide range of characters. When asked about his aspirations moving forward, he responded, "I always focus on what the audience desires. They are the heart of everything I do."

Reflecting on his devotion to acting, the widely admired actor expressed, "My passion and commitment to the craft are profound. It's this deep connection to acting that allows me to continue delivering my best efforts."

The telefilm "Boro Chele" along with several other dramas brought widespread recognition and praise to this actor. Last month marked the seventh anniversary of the telefilm's broadcast, and even now, audiences continue to praise this work.

Apurba remarked, "I still receive reactions from people about 'Boro Chele'. This is a great achievement for me, as an artiste. This is what true love feels like."