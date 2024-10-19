Serene Sarika

A spontaneous girl, who entered showbiz in 2006 as a model while still in school, quickly made her mark in the industry with grace and charm. Sarika Subrin, a household name for her roles in small-screen dramas, is now making waves on OTT platforms. She has also been the host of the longest-running celebrity show, "Amar Ami", for four years now.

Recently, Sarika paid a visit to The Daily Star, accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Anayah, to brighten our day with a heartwarming conversation about her career and life, along with an exclusive photoshoot.

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel

After a nearly six-year hiatus, Sarika returned to the screen in 2016, a space she described as her "comfort zone". Since then, she has continued to enchant audiences with various fiction and web projects. "It's where I belong, and I never felt like I took a break," she shared. Her fairytale journey as an actress allowed her to collaborate with some of the finest television directors of her time, leaving a lasting mark on the industry. She rose to fame as many could only dream of. "I am grateful to the audience who accepted me so well, and after the break, both the industry and the audience welcomed me back."

A while back, Sarika took on the titular role in Raihan Rafi's "Mayaa", and consequently praised him as a "spontaneous filmmaker", sharing that she enjoyed the experience very much. In 2022, she made her OTT debut with Robiul Alam Robi's "Cafe Desire". With talent, determination, and a touch of fate, Sarika continues to shine. "OTT platforms offer artistes the chance to fully immerse themselves in their roles. We get ample time in pre-production, which allows us to explore and hone our talents throughout the entire project," she noted.

The actress is now looking forward to another web project directed by the "Rehana Maryam Noor" famed filmmaker, Abdullah Mohammad Saad. "I cannot reveal much about the project, as my director wouldn't like it," she shared, remaining tight-lipped about further details. Instead, we asked her to elaborate on the differences between Rafi and Saad's working styles. "Both are talented and organised, but their approaches are completely different. Saad is calm, collected, methodical, and likes to work in a planned manner, whereas Rafi is spontaneous, with brilliant improvisation that works like magic on screen."

As a host, Sarika received widespread appreciation. "Hosting is really difficult, and I think I still need to improve as I learn everyday. Although I didn't want to take on the responsibility initially, I now enjoy the work very much, and I'm flattered by the way people appreciate me."

Looking back at her career, Sarika patted herself on the shoulder for all the decisions she made. "I never regret my decisions. Whatever decision I made in my life and career was the right one at that moment, and among them, the best decision was to become a mother. My daughter is the best gift I could have ever received, and I would sacrifice everything in life for her."

The mother-daughter duo left a lasting impression on all of us. While we were interviewing Sarika, Anayah listened to her mother with complete amazement. "I am calmer and mature now, and I understand the value of time. My dedication to my work has elevated over the years," the actress said, crediting her daughter for making her more responsible.

As the conversation wrapped up, she spoke fondly about her family. Sarika loves spending time with her family, and whenever she has the chance, she travels with them both domestically and abroad. "I love to cook for my family, and luckily my daughter and I are both food lovers with similar tastes in food. We also watch a lot of movies together," concluded the actress.